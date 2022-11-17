MALTA 2

Degabriele 54; Teuma 64 pen.

GREECE 2

Bakasetas 40; Fountas 87

MALTA

H. Bonello, J. Borg (81 K. Micallef), R. Camenzuli, S. Borg (46 F. Apap), M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong (52 J. Corbalan), P. Mbong (81 B. Kristensen), E. Pepe, T. Teuma, J. Degabriele (81 A. Satariano), S. Dimech (81 J. Jones).

GREECE

A. Paschalakis, G. Tzavellas (46 K. Koulierakis), D. Pelkas (68 T. Fountas), A. Bakasetas (46 A. Bouchalakis), L. Rota, P. Hatzidiakos, P. Mantalos, D. Giannoulis (82 G. Kyriakopoulos), T. Chatzigiovanis, M. Siopis (80 S. Alexandropoulos), F. Ioannidis (68 A. Douvikas).

Referee Alain Duriex (Luxembourg).

Yellow cards J. Borg, Siopis, Mantalos, P. Mbong, Koulierakis.

A Taxiarchis Fountas goal four minutes from time denied Malta a famous victory as the Greeks fought back to claim a 2-2 draw in an international friendly at the National Stadium.

While there was a tinge of disappointment at the final whistle in seeing the team miss out on victory in the closing stages of the match, however, one cannot but not praise the spirit and character shown by our national team players.

In fact, despite holding the edge for much of the first half, it looked as though the game was taking a difficult turn for the home side when Anastasios Bakasetas fired the Greeks ahead five minutes from half-time.

