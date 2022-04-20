Dillian Whyte may be the underdog in Saturday’s all-British heavyweight WBC world title bout with the incumbent Tyson Fury but the latter’s trainer says the pugilist known as ‘The Bodysnatcher’ can “surprise people”.

Whyte is fortunate even to be stepping into the ring in a sold out Wembley Stadium after being shot — he once pulled a bullet out of his knee — and stabbed as a youngster.

The Jamaica-born father of three — his first child was born when he was just 13 -- said back in 2018 nothing in the ring can rival the dangers he faced on the streets.

“Growing up, I got stabbed in a few places, had a few stitches, I got shot in the leg,” he told the Sun.

