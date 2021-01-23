Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s week took a further turn for the worse on Friday as he tested positive for Covid-19, following on from an embarrassing loss in the Copa del Rey which has sparked fresh concerns about the club’s present and future.

Madrid confirmed on Friday that Zidane had tested positive. He will miss his side’s trip to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday as they seek a return to winning form following back-to-back Cup defeats.

Humiliated by third-tier Alcoyano on Wednesday, a week after being outfought and largely outplayed in the Spanish Super Cup by Athletic Bilbao, Madrid find themselves in another slump.

Their season might well finish without a trophy, with Atletico Madrid marching on in La Liga and Europe’s elite stretching the gap even further away from Spain’s once formidable trio in the Champions League.

