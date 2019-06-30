The right for redress is a basic right which gives consumers the possibility to claim and obtain compensation from traders when the goods or services provided turn out to be inadequate or do not conform to the original sales agreement.

When faced with a problem, consumers need to first approach the seller or service provider and try and reach an acceptable agreement. If this fails, then consumers need to seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs within the MCCAA or a registered consumer association.

At this point a conciliation process commences with the objective of finding a solution between the parties involved. If, after the authority’s intervention, consumers are not offered the desired redress, the next step is to submit a complaint before the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

This tribunal is an independent institution specifically set up to hear and decide consumer claims. In fact, only consumers may take their claims before this tribunal and the claims must be about goods or services bought or hired from a trader and used by consumers for personal needs. However, traders who face a claim before the Consumer Claims Tribunal may make a counter-claim on the same dispute.

The amount of compensation that can be awarded by this tribunal is limited to €3,500. In addition to this, consumers may claim up to €500 for moral damages caused by any pain, distress, anxiety and inconvenience which the consumer might have suffered because of the dispute with the trader.

Costs to lodge a complaint before the Consumer Claims Tribunal are minimal. The tribunal fee varies according to the amount being claimed with €25.50 as the maximum fee.

The CCT is an independent institution

Once a consumer submits a claim, the trader is informed about the claim and is offered the possibility to make a counter claim. At this point there is still the possibility to resolve the claim amicably and avoid the tribunal sitting. If, however, no agreement is reached, the tribunal’s secretary will appoint a date, time and place when the hearing before the arbiter will be held.

It is mandatory for both parties to attend the tribunal sitting. If for a valid reason one cannot attend, the tribunal’s secretary must be notified so that the hearing is rescheduled to another date. Not turning up for the sitting may lead the arbiter to decide the case against the missing party.

Neither the consumer nor the trader need to be represented by a lawyer. However, they may still opt to engage one. If legal assistance is hired, all related expenses must be paid by the person who hired the lawyer, irrespective of whether the claim is won or lost.

Any documentation and evidence related to the case should be brought to the hearing to help establish the facts concerning the dispute. At the sitting, both parties are given the possibility to tell their side of the case, and this is done under oath.

Both parties have the possibility to summon relevant witnesses. When a witness refuses to attend, if the tribunal deems that evidence important, it may issue a ‘summons to witness’, thus ordering the witness to attend.

Once the arbiter hears both parties and considers all the facts, a decision is taken and then communicated by post to the parties involved. Who wins the case may enforce the decision just like a court judgment. However, the losing party must first be given reasonable time to honour the decision.

Independently of the value of the claim, the losing party has the possibility to appeal the decision on any matter relating to the jurisdiction of the tribunal and on any question relating to prescription.

It is also always possible to appeal in those cases where the arbiter has acted contrary to the rules of natural justice and as a result seriously prejudiced the outcome of the case. When a claim exceeds €1,200, it is possible to appeal on all grounds. However, appeals can only be made within 20 days from the date of the decision of the tribunal.

Once this time elapses, consumers may contact the trader and request the compensation or remedy decided by the tribunal. Should the trader refuse or ignore the consumer’s request, then consumers need to seek legal assistance to execute the tribunal’s decision.

Traders who fail to honour tribunal decisions have their names published in local media through public warning statements.

More information about the Consumer Claims Tribunal can be obtained by contacting the tribunal’s office on 2122 7070.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

www.odette.vella@mccaa.org