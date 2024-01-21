Over the last six years the Faculty for Social Well-being has worked tirelessly, inspired by the fantastic work of Caritas Malta, to highlight the social issue of loneliness.

But what constitutes loneliness? Maybe a definition that would help us frame this social ailment is: “a subjective, unwelcome feeling of lack or loss of companionship. It happens when we have a mismatch between the quantity and quality of social relationships that we have and those that we want” (inspired from Perlman, D. & Peplau, L. A. [1981] Toward a Social Psychology of Loneliness. In R. Gilmour & S. Duck [Eds.], Personal Relationships: 3. Relationships in Disorder [pp. 31-56]. London: Academic Press).

Before we had data on the local situation, we thought loneliness was something that few people experienced. Through the work of the faculty, we now speak about this issue openly, supported by evidence.

Our work has also provided a platform for people coming from very different social backgrounds to share their stories, thus complementing the statistical data and the informed views of professionals, social operators and academics.

I have also listed 100 recommendations, following a consultation process, on how we can go about dealing with this modern epidemic. The recommendations were split into five sections: policy/political actions; social measures; research; changes/improvements in legislation and community actions.

As I had the opportunity to share in an interview with a Times of Malta journalist, one of my favourite proposals is that which invites us to make use of etiquette and to rediscover the importance of connecting even at a basic level.

Possibly with a growing population and the transformation in our way of life, it is making it increasingly challenging to have a sense of belonging and all the customs we were used to are disappearing (or have they already?).

So that, in itself, is already a big challenge.

Unfortunately, with the lack of time due to long hours of work and the shrinking opportunity to disconnect (from work), our neighbourhoods, towns and villages are progressively becoming ghost-like, where you are not even able to put a name to a face.

What we used to see happening in London, Rome and other big European cities, whereby people hardly notice each other and ‘walk over’ homeless people, seems to be taking place locally. People seem to see through you. There is no connection but, rather, a general sense of disengagement.

It is also true that people build communities in other places such as the gym, our workplace and other activities we might be involved in but camaraderie and social relations are being challenged to the core.

We must improve our social support structures and rethink our current economic model - Andrew Azzopardi

Technology and social media are another reason for this situation. We simply leave it all to share on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, thinking that does it for us. In some ways, true, it’s easier because relating on these platforms does not require any pressure from us to connect, especially when it feels that such connections need some effort.

Unfortunately, our busy, fast-paced life almost rationalises the lack of need for this basic courtesy and this leads to a lack of civility.

But there are also other recommendations that I think it would be great to act on, namely, the need for family doctors to be trained in social prescribing, the setting up of a ministerial portfolio dedicated to loneliness and a national policy and strategy on the matter like other countries have done. We also need to change our weekly work hours – reducing them to 35 – with the other five hours focused on helping others.

We must also improve our social support structures, rethink our current economic model, have community development workers appointed within every local government region, develop an adoption system for prisoners and older persons and remove solitary confinement from criminal law.

All of this needs to be complemented with more research, the creation of a loneliness first aid course (based on the mental health first aid course model), more outside spaces, libraries and community centres and improving our pavements, which have been referred to by Marie Briguglio many times as the artery of a community.

Research has shown that loneliness can also be resolved by providing easier access to psychotherapeutic and talk therapy services.

We also need to look at establishing new forms of street leaders and neighbourhood watch models and train community police, parish priests and politicians to refer people to support services.

The agenda is endless.

There is no magic wand for al this but it is all about us as individuals and us as a community to take the initiative. With the contribution of everyone, we can bring about a significant change to many.

Andrew Azzopardi is the dean of the Faculty for Social Well-being.