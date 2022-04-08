Newly-crowned champions Nadur Youngsters confirmed their superiority in Gozitan football when they trounced Sannat Lions.

Xewkija Tigers picked up a crucial win as they beat bottom-placed SK Victoria Wanderers to move out of the relegation zone.

Following this result, the relegation battle will be contested between SK Victoria Wanderers and Sannat Lions who will face each other in a direct clash this weekend.

Nadur Youngsters obtained a 7-0 win over Sannat Lions that matured with six goals scored before the hour mark.

Despite having been confirmed already as champions, the Youngsters were still motivated to get all three points and they raced into a three-goal lead by the end of the first half following goals by Stefan Cassar (6), Lucas Moreira (24) and Marcelo Barbosa (36).

