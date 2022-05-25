There may be times when we are worried about our elderly relatives being left alone. How will mum manage while I am abroad on holiday? What will dad do when mum needs to have an operation? Is there anywhere I can have my mum stay for a while as I need some respite? What shall I do when my dad’s full-time carer goes abroad?

We all may get tired at some point in our lives and need a break. We may all have circumstances in our lives that require us to go abroad for work reasons or be indisposed due to surgery or illness.

On the other hand, you may be a family member who has a relative you care for every day due to frailty, chronic illness, dementia, or social situations. Sometimes you too may need to have a short break of respite as you are tired, or you may need to go away on work commitments or on a family holiday. Whatever the reason may be, the wish is to do so with the peace of mind that while you are away from them, your spouse, sibling, mum, or dad, is being cared for.

Based on the life stories we have heard from clients and their families, like yourselves, we know the importance of offering you and your family peace of mind and reassurance. This is why at Simblija Care Home we firmly believe in a partnership in care, at times when it is most needed, by offering peace of mind when a person is the most worried about health outcomes or time away from those they care for and love.

At Simblija Care Home their stay will not happen in a hospital environment but in a care home surrounded by beautiful open areas, with lovely interiors and spacious rooms, where family and friends can visit all day. One will have the peace of mind that there are nursing professionals and trained care assistants 24/7 to see to the needs of a loved one and that at a push of a buzzer someone is there to assist in whatever is needed. A variety of food is provided daily, served in our spacious restaurant prepared by our in-house chefs who also provide for any requirements. A full activity schedule makes sure that activities are held all daily making sure residents have full days of things to do or places to go to. We promote a sense of community that makes sure that residents mingle and chat together eliminating any sense of loneliness.

Our respite packages are tailored for any length of stay depending on need. This may be booked in advance allowing one to be able to plan ahead. Our team is always available to have a chat and present all options for clients to be able to choose the best way forward for themselves and above all for their loved one.