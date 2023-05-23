Transport Malta has softened regulations which had seen cab drivers fined €500 for briefly leaving their legally parked vehicle to go to the bathroom for a few minutes.

Times of Malta had reported in February how Transport Malta was cracking down on Y-plated vehicles that were parked in public parking spaces, under a law that says they must be parked off-street or garaged when not in use.

One cab driver had complained that he was fined for parking legally for no more than 10 minutes in Paola when he went to the bathroom before purchasing a soft drink.

On Tuesday Transport Malta said such vehicles will be allowed to park on the road for up to one hour using a parking disc. However, they must maintain a minimum distance of 250 meters from taxi stands at ferry landing sites and other designated areas/sites, or a minimum distance of 100 meters from other taxi stands. They must also be at least 15 meters away from bus stops.

The vehicles will no longer have to be driven back to their garage if they are available for booking during the driver's working hours.

"This change allows for greater operational flexibility, reducing downtime and increasing the availability of LPTVs for passengers, and while reducing travelling time from the garage to the identified work area," TM said.

Such vehicles parked on the road with the driver inside will be exempt from time restrictions but must still adhere to the distance restrictions from taxi stands and bus stops.

Transport Malta said it is also giving the owners of Light Passenger Transport Vehicle two months to confirm that they have enough garage space or off-road parking for their vehicles when not in use.

Operators must submit an architect's report confirming the availability of garage space when applying for or renewing their operator's licence. They can alternatively prove the availability of legal private off-street parking space for their exclusive use.

Transport Malta said the changes would allow drivers to take short breaks without impeding passenger service.

It added that it is exploring the possibility of introducing digital geofencing and will have meetings with the operators to discuss this matter in the coming weeks.

"These amendments underscore our commitment to fostering an efficient and user-friendly transport system that caters to the evolving needs of both operators and passengers.,"TM said.