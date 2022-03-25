Gareth Bale said he will run into the ground for Wales as he dismissed criticism from Spain of his club form as a “waste of my time.”

Bale was at his brilliant best by scoring twice to take Wales into a World Cup playoff final with a 2-1 win over Austria in Cardiff on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has barely featured for Real Madrid in the final year of his contract with the Spanish giants and was fiercely criticised for declaring himself unfit for Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

“I’m not sending a message to anyone,” Bale told Sky Sports on his badge-kissing celebration.

