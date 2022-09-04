Over the years gone by, the sporting world has been graced with numerous sporting governing bodies (SGB) being formed worldwide, some of which have been in existence since the end of the 20th century.

Essentially, an SGB is a sports organisation that has a regulatory and/or sanctioning function.

In terms of the regulatory functions of an SGB, these are extremely varied in nature. These include disciplinary action for any rule infringements pertaining to the sport that an SGB oversees as well as at the same time deciding (via its respective bodies that are incorporated within it, such as a council), on the rules (and changes to the rules from time to time) that apply to the sport that an SGB governs.

Among the elite and most influential SGBs that one finds is the International Olympic Committee, which oversees a wide variety of sports, including the operation of the respective NOCs that fall under its organisation.

Click here for full story