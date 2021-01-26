There’s no doubt that the iGaming industry in Malta is thriving. The island is an online gambling hub, a place where players can enjoy all kinds of online casino games and sports betting, regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

The legislation and regulation imposed by the Malta Gaming Authority are what keeps the market going strong. Operators are constantly overseen and the regulator ensures they are abiding by the established laws and rules on responsible gambling. In this article, we're giving you an overview of the license conditions operator must meet, to ensure the Maltese online gambling market remains the safe and secure place for players to visit.

Advertising restrictions

As part of its Responsible Gaming programme, the Malta Gaming Authority imposes strict limitations on advertising. Operators are not to exploit the vulnerable or underage players who are at risk of developing a gambling problem. Advertisements must not offer unfair promotional schemes, feature success stories of players or in any way provide misleading terms that would put a player at risk.

Social responsibility requirements

Operators licensed to operate by the Malta Gaming Authority must give players the chance to exclude themselves from any site, whenever they want to or feel the need they must.

Players should have the ability to self-exclude themselves from playing indefinitely or for a specific amount of time, or set deposit limits depending on their budget. Under no condition should players be motivated to continue playing, especially if there’s a risk of developing a gambling problem.

The terms and conditions of each site must be transparent, fair and unambiguous. Operators must write them in clear, intelligible and legible language, to be perfectly understood by players. The terms and conditions page must be easily accessible and available for players to read it any time they need to.

Player protection

Minor amendments to the legal framework regarding player protection are to take place in 2021, among which the regulator anticipated its intentions to implement a new set of Suspicious Betting Reporting Requirements. Any instance of suspicious betting should be reported by the operators, by all B2C licensees offering sports betting. Player Protection Directive amendments would also be issued, probably requesting from operators to even further monitor their players and watch out for any irregular gambling habits.

Underage gambling is strictly forbidden. Operators must not accept players who are not of legal age to engage in gambling, and if they do accept, they would face a suspension, revocation or termination of their licence agreement.

The similar applies to affiliate sites promoting casino games, online casinos and offering free spins, where you will find 18+ warning in the footer, for visitors to be aware, that content and promotions on the site are only directed to audience of legal required age.

Responsible gaming page

Operators must create a page, a section on their websites, giving players readily available Responsible Gaming instructions. They have to prepare a page informing players on the means by which they can determine whether they have a gambling problem or not.

On that page, operators must also include useful links providing players with the chance to look for help if needed. This is where the self-exclusion tools should be displayed, as well, in case players want to limit their gambling habits before contacting an organisation or an institution that offers gambling addiction help and advice.

