The Independence weekend locally marks the transition from summer to the start of the scholastic and academic year. Whereas in mainland Europe, schools and universities start their terms early in September, our summers linger on a bit longer. Yet, imperceptibly, our attention shifts from outdoors to indoors, from the beach to the living room, from the late evenings to the early mornings, from the exuberantly social summer to the more collected sobriety of autumn.

This is also the time when pastoral plans are relaunched: some fresh and brimming with ideas, exuberance and zest. Most, if we are brutally honest, are a repetition of templates past their sell-by date, a weary restarting of creaking pastoral approaches which hardly relate to the children, youths and families of our fast-changing country.

For many priests, the hardly expressed sigh of relief that the festa season has closed without leaving a trail of pastoral concerns in its wake, gives way to the task of restarting parish programmes with so many things which are expected to continue from year to year, and the challenge to respond better to the changing realities in our parishes: multi-ethnic mixes, ageing congregations, distant youths, and the myriad other social realities, which put a diminishing number of priests under further pressure.

Keeping up with legislations like the General Data Protection Regulation and other well-intentioned but impractical EU regulations further consumes pastoral planners with further loads of administrative tasks for which they are ill-prepared and that eat away at precious time to be in contact with people.

All this points to a particular concern: the well-being of our priests and pastoral assistants. How many priests feel rested, refreshed and ‘re-created’ after summer? How many of our pastors struggle with burnout, lack of enthusiasm and tiredness? In his letter to priests on August 4, Pope Francis himself addresses these issues as he writes to the shepherds of the flock:

“I want to say a word to each of you who, often without fanfare and at personal cost, amid weariness, infirmity and sorrow, carry out your mission of service to God and to your people. Despite the hardships of the journey, you are writing the finest pages of the priestly life.”

But he also writes with infinite compassion to his fellow brothers in the priesthood, with words of hope and encouragement:

“As an older brother and a father, I too would like to thank you in the name of the holy and faithful People of God for all that you do for them, and to encourage you never to forget the words that the Lord spoke with great love to us on the day of our ordination. Those words are the source of our joy: ‘I no longer call you servants… I call you friends’ (Jn 15:15).”

He similarly urges priests: “Do not withdraw from your people, your presbyterates and your communities, much less seek refuge in closed and elitist groups. Ultimately, this stifles and poisons the soul. A minister whose ‘heart is encouraged’ is a minister always on the move.”

Personally I found these words a balm to my soul. An affirmation to priests, as they restart the pastoral year, this letter is a ray of hope amid tribulation, an invitation to priests to seek anew the source of their joy: their personal relationship to Jesus in prayer. It bespeaks of an optimism oft missing in the Church, and it comes from a place of unwavering confidence in God’s plans of goodness for the People of God.

Fr Frankie Cini is a member of the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP).

fcini@hotmail.com