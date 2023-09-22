Local restaurant chain Eeetwell is raising funds for survivors in Morocco and Libya after a deadly earthquake and floods that hit the countries respectively, earlier this month.

The earthquake in Morocco on September 8 and the devastating floods in Libya on September 11 have impacted the lives of thousands of individuals and families in both countries.

The flood in Libya has caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and public spaces, leaving many in dire need of essential resources and support. Similarly, the earthquake in Morocco has had dire consequences, requiring urgent assistance.

Committed to humanitarian efforts and disaster relief, Eeetwell is collaborating with local people and organisations on the ground to donate all the sales made at its outlets in Malta on September 22 and 23.

“Eeetwell stands in solidarity with the affected communities and extends its heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the survivors as they begin the challenging journey of recovery and rebuilding,” Ammar Soltan, founder and managing director of Eeetwell said.

“Unity and compassion are the keys to overcoming adversity, so we call upon individuals, businesses and organisations to join hands with Eeetwell and contribute to the relief efforts in both Libya and Morocco.

“Your support can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by these tragedies.”