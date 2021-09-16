After a break last year due to COVID-19, the Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta and Gozo is once again holding its online restaurant survey.

The survey will determine the top-rated 150 restaurants, which will have a free listing in the guide. The top 40 and other special awards will be presented in

December with the launch of the 21st edition of the guide.

One can rate restaurants they have dined at during the preceding 12 months. They can rate their food, service and ambience on a scale of from one to 10. One may also answer additional questions.

Awards include best Maltese restaurant; best restaurant for business entertainment; best value for money; most romantic restaurant; most child-friendly restaurant, best restaurant restroom and also most pet-friendly restaurant. There is now also a new award: best restaurant in Gozo.

Participants can win one of the following prizes:

• A luxury two-night stay at the Hilton Malta on bed and breakfast basis;

• One night, including full English breakfast, at The Phoenicia, Malta;

• A day at the San Martin Wellness Retreat with private use of venue and facilities for six persons, including light lunch;

• An annual Tapp water system starter pack;

• 10 copies of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo.

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants is supported by Global Payments Ltd, Nestlé Malta Limited and the Malta Tourism Authority, together with other award sponsors.

One can vote for their favourite restaurant until September 30 on www.restaurantsmalta.com.