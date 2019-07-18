The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta and Gozo is holding its annual restaurant survey online until September 30 via the website below.

This year marks the guide’s 20th survey, which will result in its 20th publication and awards ceremony.

From the results of the survey, the top rated 150 restaurants will be included for free in the guide and the top 40 and other special awards will be presented with their accolades in December with the launch of the special 20th anniversary edition of the guide.

This year, three-year collaboration agreements by both Global Payments Ltd and Nestlé Malta Ltd will help keep the guide as objective as possible by enabling the top rated restaurants to be included for free.

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants survey is held online in September every year. Diners who have visited restaurants throughout the previous year can vote on food, ambience and service for all restaurants in Malta for the whole month of September. Their ratings will determine which restaurants will be included in the 2020 edition of the guide.

Survey participants are asked to rate the restaurants on a scale of 1-10. They will also be asked additional questions as to which restaurants should win the special awards, including best Maltese restaurant; the best restaurant for business entertainment; the best value for money restaurant; the most romantic restaurant; the most child friendly restaurant, the best restaurant restroom the most pet-friendly restaurant, as well as which have the best wine lists.

Survey participants who send in funny and informative comments could win one of the following prizes: a weekend break for two in a Highline suite at InterContinental Malta; a one-night stay for two on half-board at Solana Hotel and Spa; a Hummer limousine ride for up to 20 people from Route 66 Group Limousine Service; a €200 luxury gourmet hamper from Dical House; €100 worth of Gerard Bertrand wines represented by Mirachem; a €100 voucher for Riedel glassware; a meal for two at Palazzo Preca, Valletta; or a meal for two at Tosca Restaurant, Mellieħa.

www.restaurantsmalta.com