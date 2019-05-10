A seven-year-old confided to her school counsellor that a relative had sexually abused her, uncovering events that led to the arraignment on Thursday of a 52-year-old restaurant worker from Valletta.

The counsellor lodged a police report about the abuse, more or less at the same time that her parents did.

Police inspector Joseph Busuttil charged the man with the violent indecent assault of his cousin’s daughter, participation in sexual activities with a minor, corrupting the seven-year-old girl and possession of child pornography. He was also accused of recidivism.

The charges are aggravated by the fact that there are family ties between the alleged abuser and his victim, who lives in the same block of flats.

The court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, explained that the charges carried a potential punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

The man admitted the abuse during interrogation, Mr Busuttil said, although his defence lawyer Malcolm Mifsud entered a plea of not guilty.

Bail was not requested. The child is expected to testify via videoconferencing in a future sitting.

The court imposed a ban on the publication of the accused’s name and that of the minor.