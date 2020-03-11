Catering establishments, restaurants and bars have reported a significant drop in sales following coronavirus concerns, according to the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE).

Apart from the immediate decline in sales, members of ACE have also experienced a number of booking cancellations for events such as parties. The cancellations gained a higher momentum after the new precautionary measures were announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Malta has banned all travel to and from Italy and cancelled all outdoor public events larger than 2,000 people, in an attempt to better control the spread of the virus.

At the time of writing, there were six confirmed coronavirus cases in Malta.

In its statement, ACE said members were now facing cash flow issues as a result of declining sales.

ACE said the government should intervene by ensuring measures that do not lead to panic but to intervene by assisting catering establishments by encouraging banks to give a moratorium on loans; a moratorium on agreements of tax and social security payments and accept delays in VAT, tax and other payments without penalties.

“ACE believes that the above will assist in the cash flow until the situation goes back to normal and it will avoid catering establishment having to take other drastic measures such as reducing hours for employees or worst still having to ask them to delay salary payments,” the association said.

Workers not turning up

The association also said that a number of employees at bars and restaurants had not reported to work out of fear of contracting the virus.

“ACE disappointed about the fact that so far no compensation fund was set up by the government to compensate employees who are subject to quarantine. This is affecting the operations of establishment particularly the smaller ones with a small number of employees,” spokesman Reuben Buttigieg said.

“The above will not solve the current issue but will mitigate challenges for businesses and give the entrepreneurs the necessary peace of mind to engage in business development rather than mitigating measures,” he said, adding that members were being advised to abide by the recommendations of the Health Authorities.

Members have also been given access to advice on measures that can be taken to ensure an even healthier establishment environment, he said.