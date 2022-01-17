Restaurants and cafes experienced a bumpy start to their Monday morning, as new COVID-19 rules come into force.

As of today, people need to produce an updated vaccination certificate for entry to most venues, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Certificates are valid for three months from the date of a second vaccine shot, or nine months from taking a booster shot.

Social distancing rules in such venues have been scrapped following the introduction of the vaccine certificate rules.

Hospitality associations such as Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and Association of Catering Establishments have previously warned that the new health measures will have a devastating impact on the sector.

In Valletta, signs outside some establishments asked clients to present their COVID-19 certificate at the door.

One such establishment was Caffe Cordina, where a waitress was seen scanning the QR code of customers vaccine certificates.

“It was a bumpy ride this morning, the staff were a bit stressed with how to tackle the situation and to check all the clients' certificates,” operations manager Bryan Vella told Times of Malta.

Customers waiting to have their vaccine certificates checked outside Caffe Cordina Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Vella said protocols were not clear and establishments, along with customers, were confused.

“We were not sure if we had to ask certificates for clients who were sitting both inside and outside. We were informed by authorities that we do, but when walking around I saw some establishments not doing so.

"It is all very confusing,” he said.

A lack of staff made implementing the new rules even trickier, he said.

“With the shortage of staff everyone is experiencing right now, not everyone can afford to have just one person at the door to check the certificates of each and every customer,” he said.

Anger and frustration

His comments were echoed by the owner of another popular eatery in Merchants Street, who wished to remain anonymous.

“It’s been very hectic and after the devastating Christmas and NYE period, this new measure might push away potential clients,” the management said.

“It is also difficult to ask for medical background for those who do not have the booster, or perhaps a woman is pregnant and wishes not to take the booster. It is stressful for staff to ask such questions.”

The establishment also had trouble reading QR codes of some foreign customers with overseas vaccination certificates, he said.

“Of course you can see that the person is vaccinated and allow them inside, but this is all very time-consuming.”

A bit further up Merchants Street, another restaurant owner was fuming at the new rules.

“We already lost clients who are working from home, and others who are in quarantine. The capital is quiet, and now we have this new measure is just another hit for us,” she said.

“I already had one customer last week who told me we won’t see him for a while because he didn’t take the booster. As the numbers (COVID-19 cases) continue to go down, do we really need this new measure?”

On Monday, health authorities reported 288 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest number since December 20. The number of new cases had been just over 500 in the previous two days.

Problems for a one-man show

Over on St Paul's Street, the owner of a small café said the morning was busier than usual - because he had spent so time verifying customers' vaccine certificates.

“I work on my own, so at times I had people queuing up outside as I was verifying customers certificates or checking their quarantine letters,” he said.

“If people do not have a certificate or a valid one, I simply ask them to order their coffee for take-away and not stay inside.”

All establishment owners said they hoped the measures were temporary.

“We understand this is the law and we must abide by them, but businesses are suffering, and we hope this is the last hurdle we will face,” Vella said.

Confusion about rules

MHRA president Tony Zahra said ‘tens’ of establishments had reached out to the lobby group on Monday morning to express concern about the new measures.

“We had some informing us they faced problems to scan the QR codes and others raising their concerns of staff shortages and how the measure is affecting them,” he said.

Zahra said MHRA will take on the numerous complaints up in an upcoming meeting with the authorities.

And despite authorities saying that people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and are currently ineligible for a booster dose will not be discriminated against, some restaurants do not seem to have received the message.

One person who contacted Times of Malta said that a restaurant had refused their reservation on such grounds.

"So despite being told we had a six week grace period as we can't take the vaccine, we are still not allowed in restaurants," they said.