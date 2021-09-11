Restaurants along the Marsalforn promenade, packed with diners on Saturday night, were plunged into darkness when a power cut hit the area.

Power went out around 8.45pm and was only restored around half an hour later. While a couple of restaurants were able to switch to generators, diners at most were left in pitch darkness, with some restaurants advising clients they were not able to serve them.

The promenade along the Marsalforn seafront is one of the most popular touristic areas in Gozo and is lined with bars and restaurants.

It was recently the subject of a €3 million government project, which involved rebuilding and pedestrianising the promenade, and replacing lighting and utility services.