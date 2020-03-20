On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament at the Sacro Cuor parish, Sliema, Josef Mizzi, of Victoria, was commissioned to restore the statue of St Paschal Baylon, OFM. The statue, by Carmelo Mallia, of Qormi, known as l-Lhudi, was inaugurated by the Franciscan Tertiaries of Spain who were in Malta to attend the Eucharistic Congress in 1913. Along the years there were various interventions on the statue, making the restoration process more difficult. Tony Terribile, rector of the confraternity, provided the restorer with old photos of the statue and he was able to develop significant changes, particularly to the upper part, resembling Mallia’s original. The restoration initiative was taken by Terribile, along with Bro Lorry Zerafa, OFM, Fr Guardian Paul Galea, OFM and the Sacro Cour parish community.

