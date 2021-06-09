Four angels adorning the pedestal of the statue of the Visitation in Għarb are being restored by Mario Camilleri Cauchi. The pedestal is set up in the square in front of the parish church during the feast.

All four statues are being stripped to their original state and then given several coats of plaster, after which they will be painted and decorated afresh. The guilding work is in the hands of Camilleri Cauchi’s son, Ruben. The angels were originally made by Mario’s father, Wistin Camilleri, around 80 years ago.

The external festivities this year will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, religious festivities will be held in the church as usual.

The feast of the Visitation will be celebrated on July 4.