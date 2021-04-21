The Saint Augustine church, in Victoria, recently went through an extensive restoration project.

Works were carried out on parts of the ceiling and the organ gallery. A major painting project of almost the entire church was done along with works on niches inside the church, the lighting system on the main door and maintenance on furniture.

Augustinian Gozo superior, Adeodato Schembri, said the cost incurred was significantly high as it covered the material, wages of three workers for ten days, the hiring of heavy-duty machinery and carpentry works.

Fr Schembri showed his appreciation to all those people who offered their help and his appeal now goes for more donations to cover the entire project.

One may obtain more details on donations by phoning 2155 6060 or 9947 5794.