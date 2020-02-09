A temporary exhibition at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria was inaugurated by Charles Azzopardi of Bank of Valletta. Entitled An Italian Artist in Malta, the exhibition is about Filippo Venuti, who worked also for some time on the Maltese islands. The exhibition forms part of a restoration project on five of Venuti’s paintings at the museum. Bank of Valletta is part sponsoring the project.

Joseph Borg of Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria said patrons can offer their financial support too and visit Sara Mattioli restoring the paintings on weekends.

The exhibition is on display between 9am and 5pm seven days a week, until February 19.