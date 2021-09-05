Social clubs and każini that had to put restoration and maintenance work on hold because they ran out of funds when the COVID pandemic hit Maltese shores, will now be able to pick up where they left with the help of planning authority funds.

Every club that started restoration or maintenance work after March 2020 and work is still in progress, will be able to secure up to €5,000 under the grant scheme. The total allocated sum for the scheme has been set at €250,000.

The Irrestawra L-Każin scheme was announced by Planning Authority chair Martin Saliba and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia on Sunday.

Saliba said the scheme was aimed at clubs that suffered financial repercussions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only work linked to maintenance of the premises that have already kicked off and are still in progress are eligible. All receipts must be presented to the PA by December 15, he said.

Applications open on September 22 and funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

PA Chairperson Martin Saliba and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announcing the new scheme on Sunday morning Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Saliba said the funding scheme formed part of a well-subscribed series. Among others, the authority had forked out €25 million to assist 355 first-time buyers who applied for funds under the ‘Irrestawra Darek’ scheme.

