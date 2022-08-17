Restoration works are well underway on the bastion wall and adjoining structures leading down to Boiler Wharf from Triq is-Sur, Senglea.

The works are being handled by the government's Restoration Unit.

Architect Amanda Degiovanni said the wall had been in a terrible condition with excessively deteriorated stonework which was at risk of collapse.

The works have included the replacement of large areas of stonework. Three old arches which used to be blocked have been reopened.

The works are being carried out at the request of Senglea local council.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici visited the site on Wednesday morning with the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government, Alison Zerafa Civelli They were accompanied y council officials and Glenn Bedingfield, chairman of the Cottonera Foundation.