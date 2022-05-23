Michael Camilleri Cauchi is seen carrying out restoration work on an effigy of Francisco, one of the three shepherd children forming part of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at Guardamangia parish church.

Twenty-five years ago, Camilleri Cauchi was commissioned by the Dominican community to create the statues of Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta to complement the statue of Our Lady. The feast of Our Lady of Fatima in Guardamangia is celebrated on June 5.