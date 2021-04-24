The ravelin at the entrance to the Citadel in Gozo is going through a restoration and rehabilitation programme.

The turf area at the top of the structure had to be eliminated since its watering system was creating serious damage to its surroundings and the Roman wall.

Waterproofing and the paving of the entire ravelin with hard stone is now completed. The last phase includes restoration and maintenance of outer walls. Due to its importance, work was carried out in consultation with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

Over the years, the ravelin underwent various modifications. It was built by the Knights of Saint John and originally the fortification had eight embrasures, four on each face.

Restoration work is part of a programme that the Directorate for Cultural Heritage within the Gozo Ministry intends to carry out at the Cittadella over the coming months.