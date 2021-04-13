Restoration works on the façade and belfries of St George’s basilica in Victoria are in progress.

Main work involves the restoration of stones or replacements as established procedures were enacted by the technical team engaged by the parish.

Practically, each stone was analysed to determine the way forward of conservation.

For many years, the stonework faced damaging weathering elements, including strong winds and saline deposits. On-site inspections by experts revealed that fissures and cracks on both belfries were mainly caused by rusting iron belts, while the coating of the belfry with cement and other additives had to beremoved.

The restoration of the façade and basilica belfries follows the restoration of the cupola re-cently. Meanwhile, maintenance work on the Barigozzi bells and changes in the lighting systems are also envisaged.

Restoration works are entrusted to ReCoop Ltd following a public call. The project is being sponsored by the Gozo Ministry.

According to the parish management, most of the works will be completed in time for the feast of Saint George in the third week of July.

Due to the various earthquakes which shook the island from 1693 onwards, the original façade had to be rebuilt in the neo-Classical style bet-ween 1816 and 1818.

The building of the façade, on designs by Canon Salvatore Bondì, was carried out by Sigismondo Dimech and his son Ferdinando.