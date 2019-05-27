The Xagħra parish church choir apse and vault have undergone conservation and restoration works. The paintings by Giuseppe CalÌ and Virginio Monti were returned to their original state by Atelier del Restauro. Other works embellishing the walls of the choir are being undertaken by Manwel Zammit. Regilding of stone sculpture is being done by Alan Cini. The project is being partly financed by the EU funding scheme.
