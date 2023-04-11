Ongoing restoration works on the façade of the Oratory of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Mosta will be completed by the end of May.

The chapel, completed in 1935 and inaugurated in 1940, is based on the design of architect Nettu Mifsud Ellul.

During World War II, a bomb which fell in the square in front of the chapel damaged the façade, which can still be seen.

The restoration works, by workers from the Restoration Directorate, began in August and should be completed by May.

Works on the façade include cleaning and repairs. Photo: Jonathan Borg

National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici and architect Audrey Ann Bonnici visited the site on Tuesday afternoon.

They said the restoration of the oratory is set to cost €80,000 and is one of 10 projects being funded by the Local Councils Scheme 2020/21 for the restoration of historical structures in localities and communities.

Audrey Ann Bonnici explained that the works involve cleaning the façade of biological growth, black crust formation, minor cement repairs and some painting.

She said the project also includes the reinstallation of missing parts of stone features and the restoration of the cement composite statue on top. Shrapnel marks left from the bomb explosion will be retained.

Bonnici said the government will continue to invest in initiatives that focus on the preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of historical sites.

“Our heritage defines us as a nation. We have the obligation to preserve and take care of it, and that is why we work closely with local councils to ensure we preserve our localities,” he said.

Mosta councillors and the Archpriest Bastjan Caruana were present for the conference.