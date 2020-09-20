Restoration works at the Balzan parish church have been concluded.

They were inaugurated on Sunday by Auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi and Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

The works, which cost €122,000, included the restoration of Chapel of the Crucifix, the outer walls of the sacristy, the belfry and the clocks. Material that had been stuck to the outer walls was removed and the stone was cleaned from pollution.

The project was co-financed by the European Union.

Photo: Church.mt/photos