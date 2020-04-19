When asked why he became a Catholic, G. K. Chesterton answered: “To get rid of my sins.”

Rembrandt’s The Return of the Prodigal Son.

When we go to confession, we recognise our failings, accept our penance and, most importantly, propose to change our ways. The Christian purpose of doing penance, of punishment, is redemptive.

No doubt, this Lent has been extraordinary in the sense that the COVID-19 lockdown gave many of us the opportunity, as never before, to slow down and think.

Unfortunately, the word ‘sin’ has gone out of fashion and the exercise of examining one’s conscience has followed suit. Yet, despite the presumption of living in more enlightened times, the consequences of failing to do the right thing stare us in the face.

One does not need to be a close observer of current events to realise with apprehension, the rampant corruption and irresponsibility that scars our society, families and the environment.

Those of us who are caught and convicted for breaking the law, end up in prison. The current enforced isolation has possibly made us realise what the loss of freedom, that we are so accustomed to, implies. Although, we can, of course, in no way compare the conditions of a prison with that of a modern home.

The current approach to punishment fails to address the harm done to the victims and the community

This in no way implies that we should belittle crimes that lead to imprisonment or the concept of punishment. The question we should ask ourselves is what sort of justice is being meted out? Is it vindictive or restorative?

Are our prisons living up to the ideal of being ‘correctional facilities’? Are they serving the purpose of healing and reintegrating wrongdoers into society?

The attitude of a number of people, who are otherwise rational Christians, to the way we handle criminals, is more a feeling of anger, hate and vendetta.

Restorative justice does not exclude punishment for the criminal offence. Yet the purpose of the penal process should be to heal the breach and redress matters.

Restorative justice is based on the fundamental Christian principle that redemption is based on awareness, penance and reconciliation.

Yet, very often, the current approach to punishment fails to address the harm done to the victims and the community. It makes it impossible for the offender to make direct amends to those who suffered at his hands.

This reality was experienced first-hand by the late Chuck Colson, who was a high-flyer in President Richard Nixon’s administration. Facing conviction, he converted to Christianity and his imprisonment experience fashioned his outlook on crime and punishment. He set out to establish one of the most vital prison ministries in the world.

He passionately promoted restorative justice and campaigned all the remainder of his life to introduce corrective methods, which as much as possible, while punishing the offender, were designed to enable healing and reconciliation with the victim and society.

Having the opportunity for reflection in this period of tension and anxiety, we should have discovered that to varying extents, we are all in need of redemption. We all expect mercy and opportunities that allow us to have the possibility to make amends and start anew.

What we expect for ourselves, we should apply to others.

Restorative justice for prisoners has been tried elsewhere and not found wanting.

