Teddy Santis, founder and creative director of the popular New York fashion label Aimé Leon Dore (ALD), has collaborated with Porsche in restoring a 911 Carrera 4 (type 964). The unique car is the product of months of primary design research, including Santis’ visits to the Porsche Museum and 911 assembly line in Stuttgart.

The centrepiece of the vehicle restoration is a fully custom interior, featuring Schott sunflower leather and Loro Piana houndstooth, the same materials highlighted in Aimé Leon Dore’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Rich top-grain leather wraps the dashboard, steering wheel and door panels, while the reverse suede side of the leather covers the headliner and sunroof.

The bespoke seats were meticulously restored in the legendary Recaro workshop in Kirchheim, Germany. A Schott leather trunk with Loro Piana accents completes the interior. It holds a care bag inspired by designs from the Porsche Classic product archive.

The vehicle’s exterior is painted the same shade of white as the storefront of the ALD flagship store located on Mulberry Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood.