Restoration work has been completed on the bozzetto of the statue of St Joseph by Recoop – Art Restoration and Conservation of Birkirkara.

Photo: Charles Spiteri

In all probabilty, the papier-mâché bozzetto, produced around the year 1915 in Lecce, Italy, is the work of the bottega of the Arti Plastiche Studio, established by the renowned Luigi Guacci (1871-1934).

The restored statue is currently on display at Nadur Basilica. Later, it will be transfered to the parish museum.

The bozzetto represents the processional statue of St Joseph which was also produced in the same studio.

Unfortunately, the statue’s authenticity was ruined through its gilding and ornamentation in the 1960s.

However, the tenderness in the facial features of the saint are typical of works by Guacci.

The child Jesus with cross in hand and standing on an earthly globe is thus being represented as the Sacred Heart and the Saviour of the World.

The aristic statue of St Joseph is the legacy of Nadur archpriest Giovanni Camilleri, who was a great devotee of the saint.