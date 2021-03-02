The recently restored façade of the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana has been awarded a Din l-Art Ħelwa award for architectural heritage.

The restoration and conservation of the Casa Manresa façade earned the Prix d’Honneur in its category.

The conservation of the main façade is the first phase of a project which will see all façades restored.

Photo: Curia - church.mt

Built between 1743 and 1751, Casa Manresa was designed by Jesuit Fra Francesco Rosignoli as a retreat house. The baroque building stood on a high ridge with an unobstructed view of Marsamxett Harbour.

The main entrance is flanked by columns and elevated from the ground floor, made accessible through a majestic staircase. Sculptured garlands decorate the masonry frames and a statue featuring the Madonna and Child crowns the architectural configuration.

Planning for this restoration project started in 2017, when studies were commissioned to survey the existing condition of the masonry fabric of the exterior facades of the palace.

Having been built in various distinct phases, different areas of the building exhibited different pathologies and deterioration mechanisms. The orientation of the building, its proximity to the sea, and the changes in the urban environment surrounding it all played a part in the ageing process and created unique manifestations of deterioration that required scientific studies and testing.

Interventions included the application of biocide, chemical cleaning using paper poulticing, mechanical cleaning using microblasting and surgical knives, repairs through the injection of specially designed mortar mixes, plastic repair, stone changing, consolidation treatments, and the repointing of mortar joints where necessary.

The inclusion of protection components, such as protecting cornices and ledges with traditional deffun mortar and the design and implementation of an easy maintenance plan would ensure the longevity of the results obtained through the initial capital investment.

Photo: Curia - church.mt

Michael Pace Ross, administrative secretary, Roberto Buontempo, head of property, and architect Daphne Fenech from CREAID received the award on behalf of the archdiocese.

The Din l-Art Ħelwa Architectural Heritage Awards are designed to encourage architectural excellence in a Maltese context, the rehabilitation and reuse of old buildings, and the recognition of the dedicated work of those active in the field of restoration.

They are organised with the support of the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers.

The restoration of the Curia’s façade was financed by the Archdiocese of Malta, following the approval of the Diocesan Finance Committee presided by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. The façade will be illuminated later this year.