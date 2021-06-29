The statue of St Peter and St Paul, by Michael and Adonai Camilleri Cauchi, will today be on show at the premises where the Nadur feast street decorations are stored in Triq Dicembru 13.

The papier-mâché statue, representing the apostolic mission of St Peter and St Paul where Christ is seen giving the keys to Peter and the cross to Paul, was recently restored by Michael Camilleri Cauchi.

The Għaqda Armar Triq Dicembru 13 was founded in 1997 when a group of young Nadur volunteers started to decorate Triq Dicembru 13 on the feast of St Peter and St Paul (Mnarja).

Along the years, they worked tirelessly to promote the feast.

To mark its 10th anniversary in 2007, the group inaugurated a new artistic pedestal on which the statue of St Peter and St Paul would be elevated on the second day of the triduum.

From then onwards they embarked on an ambitious project to give all street decorations an artistic look. Most of the work is done by the society’s members under the artistic direction of Michael and Adonai Camilleri Cauchi.

Group head Andrew Muscat said that most of the works will be inaugurated next year when the society will celebrated its 25th anniversary.