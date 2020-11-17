Measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 are working, as evidenced by the fact that numbers have remained constant in Malta while they have risen abroad, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday.

The minister was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg, who asked the minister for an update of the situation and his view on the holding of the Christmas and the City programme, with the risk of sending conflicting messages on containing the virus.

In his reply, Fearne did not refer to the Christmas programme but said that the message by the health authorities was to keep public gatherings at not more than six, both outside and also at home over the festive season.

Regarding the situation in general, the minister observed that over the past four to five weeks, the number of daily new virus cases in Malta had stabilised at some 120 to 130 a day, in contrast to the situation abroad where the number of new cases was continuing to rise.

There was no doubt that everyone wanted the numbers to drop and disappear, he said, but this could not realistically happen until a vaccination programme was in place.

Fearne said he was glad to see that by and large, regulations such as the wearing of masks, the restriction of public gatherings and the requirement of social distancing were being observed, along with the closure of establishments where distancing could not be observed.

The authorities had now also started testing all arrivals from 'amber list' countries who did not produce a negative test result.

His advice, he said, was for people to continue being responsible so that numbers could be kept constant the health system could continue to give the best possible care for those who contracted the virus.