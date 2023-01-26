In 1944, His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Edmund Schreiber launched a scheme for the provision of recreational facilities for the Maltese islands. He appealed to all public-spirited people to come forward and help him.A council made up of citizens prominent in various spheres of society was set up.

Captain Serafino Xuereb, the head of a well-known firm of building contractors, and a keen sportsman had just won a government contract to clear the war rubble of Cottonera. The Captain who, at the time was also the president of Hibernians FC, came up with the idea of using the rubble to build a retaining wall around a low hill in Paola to turn it into a football ground.

The Captain’s proposal was accepted by the government and the Schreiber Sports Ground was born and for the next 50 years the ground served Maltese football as the understudy of the Stadium, and the Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

