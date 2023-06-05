Economic policymakers have a toolbox full of old and new tools they occasionally use to manage crises that often disrupt their planning for steady economic growth and social harmony. One of the frequently used tools comes under different names, often coined to make it look less lethal than it is. This tool is economic patriotism.

Economic patriotism, also called economic nationalism and economic populism, “is an ideology that favours state interventionism over other market mechanisms, with policies such as domestic control of the economy, labour and capital formation”. It is as popular today as it was in other times when domestic and international crises called for politicians to adopt quick-fix solutions to revive their electoral fortunes.

Since the global financial crisis of 2008, economic pat­rio­tism once again emerged as the favourite tool to avoid an economic depression in some major western economies. In the last 15 years, policymakers have thrown all fiscal caution to the wind and increased public expenditure exponentially with a range of new interventionist schemes.

Ben Clift is a senior lecturer in political economy at the University of Warwick. In an article in the Journal of European Public Policy, he wrote: “Governments were intervening to stimulate consumption, prop up credit markets and prevent the failure of the international financial system, including pursuing unprecedented monetary expansion through untried quantitative easing techniques.”

After decades of the prevalence of neoliberalism in mainstream economic thinking characterised by self-regulating markets, policymakers now promoted state intervention to avoid a credit crunch. This created formidable tensions within international economic governance.

Many governments abandoned the principles of rectitude in fiscal management. They took massive amounts of debt, publicly funded private financial institutions, nationa­lised banks and even dictated new rules for executive pay.

State aid was used to prop up not only financial institutions but also other struggling economic operators. Banks were recapitalised and selective industry bailouts were common. The EU that, for decades, insisted on fiscal rectitude with member states, relaxed the rules that forced governments to observe strict public spending policies.

US President Donald Trump coined the popular slogan ‘America First’. He backed it with many decrees and executive orders to protect American consumers and businesses. Now ‘America First’ has been replaced by Joe Biden’s ‘Buy American’, a more moderate version of Trump’s slogan.

Deglobalisation is the most likely economic scenario that we will experience in the next one or two decades

Biden excluded foreign companies from certain federal government purchases in the US. This step irritated Europe and Canada, which had been hoping for a new transatlantic era of opportunities based on open reciprocity.

After years of ignoring the declining popularity of globali­sation, EU member states start­ed to change course. They shored up their defences to restrict the acquisition of weak but strategically important businesses by non-European capital, especially from China. Politicians and other stakeholders have become increasingly self-assertive about the need to reconcile two objectives: facilitate the integration of markets and protect national stakeholders’ interests.

French President Emanuel Macron blocked the purchase of the Carrefour hypermarkets group by the Canadian Couche-Tard corporation. This move won his unanimous support for all parts of the political spectrum for its defence of economic sovereignty. Political analysts point out that Macron’s decision on Carrefour contrasts sharply with his stance when he was still the economy minister of the French government and had sanctioned the sale of such strategic companies as the energy arm of Alstom.

The pandemic and the Ukraine War boosted the concept of European sovereignty. Europeans now realise their enormous dependence on Chinese and Indian supply chains. Similarly, the dependence of countries like Germany on Russian oil and gas has exposed the often-ignored weaknesses in the EU’s economic models.

Economic patriotism is not going to vanish anytime soon. Deglobalisation is the most likely economic scenario that we will experience in the next one or two decades.

In an interview with the Financial Times, John Podesta, Biden’s senior clean energy adviser, pushed back on criticism that the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would divert investment and undermine the EU economy. The IRA aims to encourage green investment in the US through tax credits, grants and loans to boost renewable energy and slash emissions.

Podesta may be right when he insists: “The US will make ‘no apologies’ for prioritising American jobs in its bid to lead the global clean energy contest. We have seen in the war in Ukraine, with Europe’s dependence on fossil fuel from Russia, and what can happen if a country decides to use its power over the market as a weapon. We are trying to change the dynamics.”