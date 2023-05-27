Lens will not beat Paris Saint-Germain to the title, but this Ligue 1 season will be best remembered for the exceptional performances of the northern club who are set to qualify for the Champions League.

The fact PSG have not yet officially sealed a ninth championship in 11 seasons going into the penultimate weekend is partly down to the Qatar-owned club’s difficulties in recent months.

However, it is also down to Lens, who have shattered their own points record for a season with two games remaining.

They host already-relegated Ajaccio on Saturday, when a win will see them reach 81 points, more than any other side that has finished as runners-up to Qatar-era PSG.

Mathematically, they could still win a first championship since their sole title to date in 1998, but a six-point deficit to PSG plus a far inferior goal difference makes that prospect unrealistic.

