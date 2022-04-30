That Paris Saint-Germain would win the Ligue 1 title this season was never really in doubt at any point, but behind them the battle for European places remains open with a resurgent Monaco now hoping to snatch Champions League qualification.
PSG clinched their eighth title in 10 years, and a record 10th French championship altogether, with four games to spare last weekend thanks to a 1-1 draw against Lens.
Their season effectively over, the capital club are now fully focused on trying to persuade Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract and stay, while the superstar striker’s former side motor towards a return to Europe’s elite club competition.
