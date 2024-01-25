A government scheme to reduce the prices of certain grocery items is “not anti-competitive”, according to the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

The authority was responding to questions about the Stabbiltà initiative announced last week, which will see the recommended retail prices of up to 400 basic items reduced by at least 15% from February.

But despite accusations of “price fixing” by the Chamber of Commerce just days before the announcement, according to the MCCAA such charges are unfounded.

“From a competition perspective, a lowering of the Recommended Retail Price (RRP), which is undertaken voluntarily, is not anti-competitive,” the MCCAA said.

It added that “similar initiatives” were undertaken recently in other EU member states such as France, Italy and Greece.

Earlier this month, the Greek government announced a slew of measures to tackle what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has branded ‘greedflation’, including price cuts and a profit cap on companies producing baby formula.

And, in June, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he had secured a price reduction pledge from 75 food companies following months of stubbornly high prices and that there would be “sanctions” on companies not following through with their promise.

Meanwhile, in August, the Italian government’s plans to cap prices for several food products and other items fell through after producers refused to submit to a deal with supermarket chains, according to Reuters.

The MCCAA did not respond to questions asking whether it agreed with the move and if it was concerned this could lead to some retailers raising the price of other items to offset the price reductions.

Anti-competitive behaviour refers to practices that undermine healthy competition between operators in a free market, such as suppliers agreeing prices among themselves or abusing their dominance to stifle rivals.

The deal, agreed with importers and retailers, will see reductions to the recommended retail prices (RRP) of 15 staples, including cornflakes, black tea, instant coffee, tinned tuna and pasta, among others.

The RRP is set by importers and is the maximum price a retailer can charge at the till.

Before the official announcement last week, the chamber called the government’s actions “direct intervention in the market”. It said the way the government was negotiating the scheme was of particular concern.

However, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the government was not engaging in price fixing but setting maximum prices at which products could be sold.

The minister also said that prices would be monitored and retailers who didn’t honour the agreement would be named and shamed.