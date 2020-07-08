Import, distribution, retail and wholesale businesses continue to be the worst hit sectors in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey carried out by Malta’s Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprise.
Thirty-one per cent of these businesses are still suffering despite the country reopening last month.
They are followed by the hospitality and restaurant sector at 13%.
The online survey interviewed 362 individuals in 15 sectors about how their companies have been faring since restrictions eased between June 29 to July 4.
It found that 55% admitted to having to close their doors completely during the lockdown period of March to June.
When asked how long businesses think can survive in the current situation, only a third said they can exist longer than 12 months.
Concerns about the future
A huge proportion of those interviewed said the levels of sales (79%) remains their biggest concern going forward, followed by uncertainty (69%), employee wages (57%) and collecting payments (45%). Another 33% said paying utility bills and rent (31%) was still a concern.
Almost half (46%) said their landlord did not help them with rent, while another 44% said they had their rent either reduced, postponed or waived altogether.
When it came to planning for the future, 48% of business owners said they would “continue as normal”, with others choosing to start redundancies (14%) or declare bankruptcy (1%).
Seventy-two per cent said they were eligible for a government subsidy scheme of €2,500 per business, however, 39% marked the government a low 1/5 when rating its assistance.
When it came to teleworking, less than half of those surveyed (43%) said it applied to their line of work. Of these, 17% said it was a positive experience, while five per cent believed it was negative. The remaining 12% said they had “mixed feelings” about how working from home went with their employees.
A large 73% said they would keep some form of teleworking arrangement going forward.
