Malta registered the highest annual increases in total retail trade in the European Union in August, registering a volume increase of 19.6%.

According to Eurostat, the statistical arm of the European Union, the volume of retail trade in the euro area in August 2021 compared with August 2020 increased by 1.3% for non-food products and by 1.2% for automotive fuels, while it fell by 1.9% for food, drinks and tobacco.

In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 3% for non-food products and by 2.1% for automotive fuels, while it fell by 1.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Substantial increases were also recorded by Croatia (18.1%) and Slovenia 12.3%).

The largest decreases were registered in Belgium (-4.9%), France (-2.1%), Spain and Luxembourg (both -1.3%).

Monthly comparison

Comparing August to July, the volume of retail trade in the euro area increased by 1.8% for non-food products, while it fell by 0.1% for automotive fuels and by 1.7% for food, drinks and tobacco.

In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.8% for non-food products, while it fell by 0.3% for automotive fuels and by 1.5% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Among member states for which data was available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Malta (2.7%), followed by Ireland (2.5%) and Slovakia (2%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-1.4%), Estonia and France (both-1.2%).