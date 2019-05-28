Driving sustainable, long-term growth is central to Kindred’s overall business purpose, which is to transform gambling to ensure fair play, the best deal and a great experience for their players. For us, sustainable business means ensuring our customers can sustain their consumption of our products, Daniel Gambin, Head of Customer Sustainability at Kindred Group, tells Kristina Cassar Dowling.

Gambling and other sorts of entertainment connected with gambling have been around since time immemorial. Whether it’s a simple bet between friends or a fun wager between office colleagues on which team will win the Premier League, people are thrilled by the buzz and excitement of the possibility of winning.

In the digital age, bookies and lotto booths have been traded in for platforms loaded with stats, information and facilities to place a great variety of bets and games. Such entertainment is a thriving, complex form of escape that Daniel Gambin, Head of Customer Sustainability at Kindred Group, ensures is done in a sustainable manner.

Gambin started working in the iGaming industry 13 years ago and climbed his way up to his present position at Kindred. His mission there started in 2013, when Gambin and his team began their venture towards a more sustainable environment by focusing heavily on responsible gaming.

At its core, sustainable gambling is a concept that relates to responsible gaming, which is about customers playing within their means.

“Statistics show that 97 per cent of those who gamble can do so responsibly,” Gambin said, while explaining what responsible gambling actually is. “However, this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t focus on the ones who can’t.

“Responsible gambling is based on the limitations set by every individual based on their respective entertainment budget. Part of our job in the customer sustainability department is to give our users access to the advice and tools they need to limit their chances of irresponsible gambling.”

The Kindred crew have researched irresponsible gambling patterns and have been working to develop solutions and aids to help players manage their habits and develop healthy betting practices that will keep users happy and retain business for the company.

“We are determined to generate zero revenue from harmful gambling by 2023,” Gambin said.

However, sustainable gambling isn’t just about responsible gambling. Compliance is another factor that is taken very seriously at Kindred. They make sure all their operations adhere to the rules and find innovative ways to retain customers. Customer retention is part of the sustainability spectrum – Gambin added how this factor is conditioned by the new regulations enacted throughout Europe.

“Recently iGaming regulations have changed and we have gone from a single Maltese licence in 2009 to more than 15 licences to operate in various countries. We have to follow these new laws, many of which are different to each other, adding to the complexity,” added Gambin.

However, compliance is more than just a following-the-rules procedure – it’s also an opportunity for Kindred to invest in technology and people. In these past years, Kindred has invested in maintaining their pool of players and improving their in-house technology with thorough research, as well as providing a number of innovative tools to their customers.

“There are a number of tools available on the market but Kindred is determined to provide new solutions for our customer base,” Gambin said.

“We have seen that it makes a big difference in customer retention if you are able to offer tools that are local, fast and relevant to our users, such as identification and verification technologies, and new responsible gambling tools. Therefore we invest a lot in this area as it contributes to our customer retention targets.”

Gambin further explained that the industry is in an interesting scenario at the moment, and used as a comparison the alcohol and tobacco industries and their take on marketing their products.

“We can choose to take the tobacco route and be forced to stop the majority of advertising, or we can adopt the same practices that the alcohol industry has done and educate the public about being responsible when they gamble.”

For instance, major alcohol brands have sponsored the Champions League for years with a message to drink responsibly – Kindred have chosen to do the same, increasing the amount of marketing that is related to responsible gambling.

This October, Kindred will be organising a sustainability conference for the fourth year running. This conference –which will be held in Copenhagen – will bring together leading academics, researchers, gambling operators, psychologists, regulators, and treatment agencies to discuss the important topics for a sustainable gambling industry. This year the theme will be ‘Building relevance’, focusing on how to improve the industry’s perception and relevance towards customers and the wider community through sustainable partnerships, communication and marketing.

The public’s perception of the industry is not always the most positive – it is often noted as a highly volatile sphere that can crumble at any minute. There’s still an idea of mystery behind that debate but the truth of the matter is that Kindred hope to be in the game for the longest run possible. Their Tigné Point Business Centre offices speak for themselves, further strengthening their empowering pillar based on the excellent staff of experts working for Kindred.

Hit the sixth floor of the Tigné Point Business Centre and walk through to the receptionists’ station where a world of comfort, commodity and creativity await. This incredible hub is growing and improving to give its dedicated staff a safe and trusted working environment.

Gambin outlined the overall mission of the company: “Keeping our staff happy, retaining our client base and focusing on long-term sustainability is why we are key players in the industry.”

