A new, inventive adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac by the UK’s National Theatre will be broadcast live from London’s West End tomorrow evening to cinemas worldwide, including the Spazju Kreattiv cinema.

Edmond Rostand’s classic tale of love, combat – and that nose – is adapted by Martin Crimp and directed by Jamie Lloyd, who celebrate Cyrano’s powerful and resonant resistance against overwhelming odds.

Cyrano, performed by Hollywood actor James McAvoy (X Men, Atonement), almost has it all – he is fierce with a pen and notorious in combat – if only he could win the heart of his true love, Roxane. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart.

Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

Cyrano de Bergerac, performed live by the UK’s National Theatre, will be broadcast live at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org. It is rated 15.