Employee surveys have long been a valuable tool in organisational feedback systems, providing insights into employee engagement, satisfaction, and overall workplace experience. However, conducting surveys alone is not enough to drive meaningful change and improvements. To maximise the effectiveness of employee surveys and unlock their true potential, several critical considerations should be taken into account. In this article, we explore these considerations and highlight the significance of taking action on the feedback received.

Contextualise the results

Merely obtaining employee engagement scores is not sufficient for gaining meaningful insights. It is essential to benchmark these scores against relevant industry or peer organisations. Research conducted by Talexio indicates an inverse correlation between employee engagement and company size. By comparing your scores against similar organisations, you can gain valuable context and identify specific areas of improvement.

Validate your survey tool

When selecting a survey tool, it is crucial to ensure it has undergone rigorous validation. Validated tools have undergone extensive research and testing to ensure their reliability and accuracy in capturing employee feedback. By choosing a validated tool, you can have confidence in the results and effectively measure employee sentiment.

Moving beyond percentages: Standard deviations matter

Looking beyond percentages is crucial for gaining a comprehensive understanding of employee feedback. While percentages provide an overview, they fail to capture the variance in responses. Standard deviations, on the other hand, help gauge the dispersion of responses around the mean. A higher standard deviation suggests greater variability - meaning that different people are not answering in unison and have divergent views on the question being asked. Often this indicates leadership issues or strong subcultures within the team. By examining standard deviations, organisations can uncover valuable nuances in employee perceptions and focus efforts on addressing specific pain points.

Balancing granularity and anonymity

When designing a team survey, it is essential to strike a balance between collecting granular feedback and maintaining the anonymity of respondents. While we hold strong opinions that surveys should not be submitted anonymously, anonymity often ensures that employees feel comfortable sharing honest opinions. Talexio Team Voice, for example, is well-structured to balance this requirement, providing actionable insights while protecting employee confidentiality.

Taking action: From feedback to transformation

The most crucial aspect of conducting employee surveys is the commitment to taking action on the feedback received. It is incumbent upon the CEO and the leadership team to prioritise and drive this action. Quick wins can be implemented swiftly, demonstrating a commitment to the teams. Additionally, more complex issues may require specialised tools and longer implementation periods. Regardless, the organisation must communicate progress, involve employees in the change process, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to improving the work environment based on survey findings.

Conclusion

Employee surveys, when leveraged effectively, represent a strategic organisational advantage. They serve as a powerful tool to assess employee engagement, satisfaction, and overall organisational health. By contextualising survey results, selecting validated tools, examining standard deviations, balancing granularity and anonymity, and most importantly, taking action, organisations can unlock the true potential of team surveys.

As Napoleon Bonaparte once said, “Those who ignore the whispers of their soldiers are destined to be defeated by the symphony of their enemies."

Through meaningful insights and proactive change, organisations can create an environment that fosters organisational well-being, engagement, and ultimately drives organisational success.