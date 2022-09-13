The Planning Authority kicked off its Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) talks programme with an all-inspiring keynote presentation by one of the UK’s top architects, Ed Hayden from renowned architectural firm Scott Brownrigg

Design is an integral part of reinforcing the value of people’s lives, according to renowned architect Ed Hayden.

“Anything we build should be a building that’s cherished…it’s all about enriching people’s lives with buildings which people care about,” he said.

Hayden was speaking during the Planning Authority’s MASPtalks as an international guest speaker. He is the director at Scott Brownrigg, one of the UK’s largest architectural firms that focuses on championing sustainable design and design quality, particularly within the practice’s life science and offices sectors.

Hayden shared his experience championing zero carbon projects and design innovation within Scott Brownrigg and the wider industry. He stressed that, as an architect, “if one cherishes something, he looks after it, so it lasts – and that’s sustainability.”

At Scott Brownrigg, research is an essential part of the design process. In fact, its Design Research Unit was founded in 1942 by Herbert Read, Misha Black and Milner Gray, making it the first consultancy to combine expertise in architecture, graphics and industrial design.

UK Architect Ed Hayden, a director at Scott Brownrigg, one of the UK's largest architectural firms.

The unit was responsible for some of the most iconic and recognisable brands produced in post-war Britain, from the identities for British Rail, Courage Brewery and ICI, to significant work for the London Transport Executive and Westminster’s Street signs, as well as a number of interiors for the P&O Orient Line’s new liner, the Oriana.

Perit Vincent Cassar, Chairperson of the PA's MASP Awards Jury.

In his presentation, Hayden highlighted how the construction industry plays a vital role in world economy, creating, operating and maintaining its physical infrastructure. It is also a significant contributor to the world’s carbon emissions, with energy consumed at every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle.

Dr Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Minister for Public Works and Planning.

Hayden’s recent projects include the Cambridge Science Park Bio-Hub, Arm Headquarters, Peterhouse Technology Park, Cambridge international technology park, CABI Headquarters, and the award-winning St Georges College Activity Centre.

Held on August 26, in the historical MUŻA courtyard in Valletta, this year’s much anticipated PA activity also featured the launch of the third edition of its annual publication featuring the latest Malta Architectural and Spatial Planning award prize winners and all the participating projects, under the Patronage of the President of Malta.

In his speech, Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said, “the spirit of the MASP awards fits the type of future that the government envisages for this sector, one built on excellence and a positive contribution to society. Let these exemplary projects catalyse more positive change and serve as inspiration to others.”

The MASPtalks event continued with a feature by the Society for Architecture & Civil Engineering Students (SACES), which together with IAS organise the London Archivisit initiative. SACES are a faculty-based organisation representing all students within the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta.

Archivisit provides exposure for local students to experience best practices in design and project management, new technologies, site processes/procedures and green infrastructure techniques.

This year’s edition, which was sponsored by the Planning Authority and the Building and Construction Authority offered students a diverse assortment of activities, including workshops on structural engineering and architectural design, exhibitions, walking tours and site visits. The group was hosted by international reputable multi-disciplinary architectural firms and respectable educational centres, including Arup, Hilson Moran, Thornton Tomasetti, Buro Happold Engineering, MAKE, Mizzi Studio, and Bartlett School of Architecture and the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Perit Vincent Cassar, the chairperson of the MASP Awards Jury, spoke about the benefits of the Archivisit activity overseas, describing it as “a great initiative in exposing architecture students to experience not only architecture and design from other countries but also to experience work practices."

While thanking all involved in making this annual event possible, particularly the support of the Planning Authority, Perit Cassar suggested that these students’ visits should, in the future, not be limited to the UK but include other countries in the EU and beyond.

Read more at https://www.maspawards.com.