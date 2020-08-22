As economies around the world have started to reopen and people are slowly returning to work, cities are facing a common challenge of improving the commuting experience for everyone. The pandemic has not only led to a huge reduction of industrial emissions but has also given way to the realisation that too much time and energy was being spent on daily travel.

The truth is that like a number of cities around the world, Malta’s transport system is under enormous strain. The number of vehicles on the road is constantly increasing which keeps aggravating the existing congestion problem.

A study by the University of Malta found that traffic congestion in Malta costs society around €300 million per year and is a main contributor to particulate matter in the air.

The pandemic and lockdown measures earlier this year have shown a different take on Malta; one with less cars on the road, better air quality and lower traffic. However, as soon as measures were lifted and the economy started slowly to get back to normality, we are back facing the same old issues.

In the face of these challenges, a new and sustainable approach to transport and mobility needs to be taken, where stakeholders buy into a vision on how such an approach will be of benefit to society and future generations. In order to achieve such a vision, there needs to be a coordinated public and private response to the mobility challenges we face. This could bring about an opportunity to design a different future and reap environmental, health and economic benefits.

Cities across the world are looking towards technology, big data and AI to help address their congestion woes.

Take Hangzhou as an example. It used to be one of China’s most congested cities, however, it recently dropped from fifth to 57th on that particular measure as a result of the city’s AI-assisted traffic system, which relentlessly monitors and manages the flow of traffic by making adjustments to traffic lights and signage in response to real-time needs.

It is powered by a combination of big data, the internet of things and machine learning. The investment in technology resulted in traffic moving 11 per cent faster than it previously used to.

In another study carried out by the global management consulting firm McKinsey, they estimate that commuting times could decrease by up to 20 per cent when cities implement smart technology into their infrastructure.

We are living in an era characterised by technology-driven innovation and the fourth industrial revolution will serve as the enabler to usher in a new mobility ecosystem.

Mobility technology is more than just autonomous vehicles, ride hailing and e-scooters and e-bikes. It also includes: electrification (electric vehicles, charging/batteries); fleet management and connectivity (connectivity, data management, cybersecurity, parking, fleet management); auto commerce (car sharing); transportation logistics (freight, last-mile delivery); and urban air mobility.

The advances in artificial intelligence, the massive investments by the automotive sector in electric vehicles coupled with the development of app-based services are all examples of disruptive business models which are presenting a range of (micro)mobility options which could revolutionise the mobility space.

However, the introduction of technology alone will not be enough to transform our mobility system into one which is more sustainable. Policy choices will remain fundamental in defining future mobility revolutions.

It is here that Malta needs to be bold and leverage its small size. Our size makes it ideal for testing new urban technologies and with the government’s stated push and interest in IoT, blockchain and AI, we should be embracing such technologies to solve our true challenges.

These technologies have the potential of supporting us in achieving a sustainable modal mix of transport. For this to happen, such technologies need to take a life of their own that goes well beyond strategy papers and vision documents.

Our vision is ultimately to make urban travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

We aim to add more innovative modes of transportation to our platform to enable individuals to move around with greater ease while addressing the local existing problems.

Our aim is to continue working on our technology platform with the aim of improving people’s lives by saving them time and money, reducing stress of daily travel and improving cities through decreased traffic, decreased congestion, pollution and parking problems.

Sebastian Ripard is CEO of TXF Tech, Bolt partners in Malta, Cyprus and Tunisia.