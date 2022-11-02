Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says he will retire at the Spanish club, although it might not be when his contract expires in June 2023.

The German, who turns 33 in January, is considering an early retirement from club football at the end of the season, according to some Spanish reports.

Kroos retired from international duty with Germany in June last year after a last-16 elimination by England in Euro 2020, but said the reports were “funny” as even he had not decided his future yet.

“I feel very good physically, things are going well on the pitch, I’m very happy,” Kroos told a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Celtic.

“Sometimes it’s funny to read things, when not even I know what is going to happen. Next year I will think about it, or in the (World Cup) break, I will think a bit about what could happen, bit by bit I will decide.

“What I have always said and is something that has not changed, is that I will not move clubs. I will always stay here, I will retire here, the only thing I don’t know is when.”

More details here...